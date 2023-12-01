Grass Valley, Calif. December 1, 2023 – Isaac Andrew Larson, 23, of Auburn, CA was arrested for second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools on Nov. 29, 2023, after breaking into Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley.

A vigilant on-duty custodian called the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 28 to report an unidentified man, later confirmed to be Larson, inside secured areas of the school’s campus. When confronted by the custodian, Larson fled on foot, leaving a vehicle registered to him in the school’s parking lot.

The custodian provided a description of the suspect and NCSO secured the area and apprehended Larson at approximately 12:15 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 29.

Larson was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

This incident took place after hours when no children were present at the school.