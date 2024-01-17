Nevada City, CA – A local woman is now safe, following a terrifying ordeal at her home, which resulted in the arrest of Damien Michot, 31 of Grass Valley, who was charged with burglary, assault, false imprisonment, domestic violence, and kidnapping.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2024, the female victim arrived home to her residence in the 16,000 block of Indian Flat Rd. in Nevada City with a male friend. She entered her residence while her male friend stayed outside briefly to attend to his dog. Unbeknownst to the victim, Michot had allegedly broken into her home earlier and was hiding behind her bed with a knife.

After he assaulted the female victim, the male friend became aware of the situation and took matters into his own hands, striking Michot in the face and knocking him out. The male friend then detained Michot until Sheriff’s deputies arrived to make a formal arrest. The female victim sustained several minor injuries and was treated onsite by paramedics.

“The male friend, who just happened to accompany our victim home, very well could have saved her life,” said Sergeant Andew Liller, who was one of several Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies who responded to the scene. “This case could have turned out entirely different had he not been there. He is a hero.”

As a result of the male friend’s bravery, he will be awarded an official NCSO Challenge Coin. Challenge Coins are awarded by the Sheriff’s Office on rare occasions to citizens who have exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery, selflessness, or kindness for the betterment of the community. His name is protected as part of this case and will only be released with his expressed approval.

Michot is presently incarcerated at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. Due to public safety concerns, deputies requested a bail enhancement from a Nevada County Superior Court Judge, which was approved and set for $500,000.