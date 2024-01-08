Marc Cohn at The Center for the Arts on January 24

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Marc Cohn in the Marisa Funk Theater on January 24, 2024.

Marc Cohn emerged in 1991 with the soulful hit “Walking in Memphis,” showcasing his folk-infused piano pop style. The song soared to number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him three Grammy nominations, securing his win as Best New Artist in 1992.

Cohn has garnered global admiration for his musical diversity: blending introspective pop with Americana, R&B, folk, and blues. Amidst his ’90s prominence, Cohn survived a shooting while leaving a show in Denver, Colorado. After a miraculous recovery, he made a comeback with the well-received 2007 album Join the Parade, and a 2010 cover collection focused on the music of the 1970s.

Cohn is known for collaborations with artists like David Crosby, Bonnie Rait, Graham Nash, and Blind Boys of Alabama, and in 2019 performed 75 shows in 65 cities. Today, Cohn continues to do what he does best: infuse American music with a fresh perspective while maintaining a reverence for its deep roots.

Rooted in the rich traditions of American rhythm, blues, soul, gospel, and possessed of a deft storyteller’s pen; he weaves vivid and detailed tales that evoke some of the most universal human feelings. Marc Cohn combines the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a modern troubadour.

Please join us in the Marisa Funk Theater on January 24, 2024, to witness Marc Cohn, one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters.

WHAT: Marc Cohn

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: January 24, 2024 | Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $47-67 | https://bit.ly/48pneq2

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.