Hello, my name is Maddux Eckerling (he/him). I am a senior at Ghidotti Early College High School in western Nevada County, California. As a queer young person, my senior project is focused on educating adults on what it’s like to be an LGBTQ+ youth in our rural community and how they can support us. To do this, I’m launching a project called, “Strength in Pride.”

On March 23rd, at the Miner’s Foundry from 6:30-8:00 p.m, I will be hosting a panel of local LGBTQ+ students. The focus of our panel will first be to enlighten the community about our struggles as LGBTQ+ youth. Then, we will open up the conversation to answer the audience’s burning questions about our experiences.

You and anyone you know are invited to join us! This will be an opportunity for you to support me in my senior project and also to learn valuable information about the struggles of LGBTQ+ youth in our rural town in northern California. Come get your questions answered about our experiences and learn how you can support us!

Please spread the word, and visit strength-in-pride.eventbrite.com to learn more.

Once the event takes place, I will be publishing a blog here: madduxeckerling.medium.com. In the meantime, you can go there to subscribe and receive notifications when I post.

Thank you for your support!