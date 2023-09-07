Please join the Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a free, outdoor workshop. Learn how to achieve both beauty and benefits through gardening with native plants. We’ll illustrate the wide variety of approaches to gardening with natives. As we look at plants, we’ll share tips specific to native plants on design, plant selection, and meeting your goal as a gardener.

Photos YubaNet

We’ll also reflect on reasons for using native plants, such as their benefits both to the gardener and to the ecosystem. Learn why and how gardening with natives helps butterflies and birds. We’ll review recent thought-provoking research and concerns related to native plants. Both gardeners new to growing native plants and more experienced enthusiasts will find this program informative.