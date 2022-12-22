Grass Valley, Calif. December 22, 2022 – The McCourtney Road Transfer Station is adjusting its holiday hours and will be closing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.

The facility will also be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Sunday, January 1, 2023.

WM curbside collections will not be effected by these holiday hours and will continue as normal.

McCourtney Road Transfer Station is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. These hours will remain in effect during the holiday season except for the dates mentioned above.