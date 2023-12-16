GRASS VALLEY, CA, December 16, 2024 – The Center for the Arts and Lyric Rose Theatre are pleased to present Mean Girls: The Highschool Version, a teen musical performance in the Marisa Funk Theater with three performances on January 12, 13, and 14.

Consider this your invitation from Regina George herself to the fiercely hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). The two-act musical consists of a cast and crew of 30 talented kids, ranging from ages 12-18. This musical debut at The Center coincides with the highly anticipated new Mean Girls musical movie in theaters everywhere on January 12.

Follow the story of Cady Heron, a teenage student who’s just arrived at a new high school in suburban Illinois after growing up in the African savanna with her two research zoologist parents. After scheming with the school’s “misfits,” Cady does everything and more to fit in with The Plastics, the most popular trio at North Shore High, led by queen bee Regina George. However, since it’s adapted from the 2018 Broadway musical, you can expect a lot of the dialogue and plot development to happen through songs.

David Endacott-Hicks, is the Artistic Director and the President of the Board at The Lyric Rose Theatre. He was born and spent his early years in California and is an Alumni of Nevada Union High School where he was very active in Theatre Arts and the Baggett Choir Program, under Don and Rod Baggett. He completed a Bachelor’s of Music from the University of the Pacific, Conservatory of Music. Graduate training brought him to the East Coast where he attended and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music, as a Vocal Performance major. He has been a Principal Performer on and off Broadway, in East and West Coast National Tours, and has performed professionally with several Opera companies and Theatre Companies Nationally and abroad. Most recently you have seen David as the “Wolf” and “Prince Charming” in Into the Woods at The Nevada Theatre as well as “Jamie” in The Last Five Years at The Center for the Arts.

Austin Nunn is the assistant director and choreographer of Mean Girls: The Highschool Version. Austin Mark Nunn graduated with his BA in Performance and Directing from Vanguard University of Southern California. Austin is the resident choreographer for Reality Youth show choir which has performed all over the United States. Austin has performed, directed and choreographed professionally throughout Southern California and in the greater Sacramento area.

We look forward to seeing you for the youth musical performance of Mean Girls: The Highschool Version in the Marisa Funk Theater for three separate showings on January 12 and 13 at 7pm and January 14 at 2pm.

WHAT: Mean Girls: The Highschool Version

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: January 12, 13, 14, 2024 | Show 7:00 pm Friday & Saturday, 2:00 pm Sunday

TICKETS: $15-22 | https://bit.ly/3tdjPM0

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.