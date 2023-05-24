Join us for a day of learning at the 2023 NCM Media Madness event. The day will be packed with amazing speakers and breakout sessions. This is a must-attend event for anyone interested in filmmaking, video, audio, acting, and all things media. The event will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 9am – 6pm, at the Nevada County Media studio. The event is FREE to all NCM members and only $25 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. Details can be found at: nevadacountymedia.org/academy/p/media-madness.

Agenda

The day will start with a morning coffee & croissants gathering before beginning with a lineup of renowned speakers who will share their knowledge and experiences. The event also includes workshops, breakout sessions, and an opportunity to see how a multi-camera livestream program is done.

The speaker lineup includes:

Bob Ennis, recently retired Director from the Wheel of Fortune

Stan Warnow, TV show editor, and documentary filmmaker

Joaquin “Kino” Gill will join us virtually from Los Angeles for a Q&A session

Kerry Rose will share his audio experience and the art of storytelling without pictures

Karen Sharp will take us on her stage to screen journey of becoming an actress

Sean Duggan, who is with the Adobe Learning Team will talk about the art of the image

Brandon Butrick will cover movement and the use tools in filmmaking

Al Martinez will take us on his journey of turning trash into props

Val Camp will cover the how, why, and when of lighting

Ai Roundtable to discuss the tools for creatives

About

Nevada County Media is a 501c3 nonprofit. Our mission is to foster community dialogue, increase civic engagement, and enrich the cultural life of our community through digital media. Our purpose is to advance the public good by encouraging cooperation in conversation, civic involvement, to enhance the cultural landscape through creative self-expression, and to provide a platform for community members to engage with one another and express themselves creatively through digital media.