Grass Valley, CA Sept 12th 2023 – Music in the Mountains (MIM) is thrilled to announce that due to an unprecedented response from the community, auditions for the Fall 2023 Semester for the MIM Chorus have been extended to accommodate the overwhelming interest and demand from talented community members eager to join the chorus.

Originally scheduled to conclude on September 11th, the audition period will now be extended with auditions held on Monday, September 18th. “This extension reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone who wishes to be part of this spectacular organization has the opportunity to audition,” notes Conductor and Artistic Director Ryan Murray. “The talent and commitment of our choristers has been impressive and continues to shine as we welcome new members.”

Music in the Mountains encourages all interested singers to take advantage of this extended audition period. Whether a person is an experienced singer, or someone looking to make their debut, MIM welcomes everyone to share their passion for music.

“We were surprised and delighted to have more than twenty new people show up to audition for the chorus,” exclaimed MIM Chorus President Joan Mosley. “New voices always add a richness to the fabric of the choir and it is great to see so many new faces.” Joan reports that there are already a handful of people scheduled to audition on Monday September 18th but wants to assure anyone interested in becoming a chorus member that there are still plenty of time slots available.

Chorus auditions will take place at Peace Lutheran Church on West Main Street in Grass Valley on Monday, September 18th 2023 between 5pm and 7pm. To secure an audition slot, interested individuals should email Kevin Ross at info@musicinthemountains.org or call the MIM Office at (530) 265-6173. Prospective chorus members will be asked to sing scales for tone and range and may be asked to sing a prepared piece and/or sight read music.

The MIM Chorus will have the opportunity to rehearse with Conductor and Artistic Director, Ryan Murray and to perform with Maestro Murray and professional musicians. Rehearsals are held weekly on Monday evenings in Grass Valley. Scheduled choral productions include the Music in the Mountains Holiday Concerts on December 9th and 10th as well as multiple performances of Carl Orf’s Carmina Burana scheduled for Spring 2024. Additionally, Music in the Mountains’ 2024 SummerFest promises to include several choral pieces that will captivate and enchant audiences.

MIM is deeply appreciative of the support and enthusiasm from the community, and we look forward to showcasing the incredible talents that our auditions have revealed.

Music in the Mountains continues to bring high-quality music performances and educational programs to Nevada County. The public is invited to join MIM for our upcoming Gala on October 21st and for our live concerts and workshops this fall and winter. MIM’s music programming and youth education programs are supported by community members by donating. Volunteer opportunities are always available. For more information call 530-265-6173 or email info@musicinthemountains.org. To learn more, visit the website at www.musicinthemountains.org.