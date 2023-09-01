Music in the Mountains (MIM) executive director Jenny Darlington-Person was elected to a three-year position on the board of directors of The Association of California Symphony Orchestras (ACSO) at the organization’s annual conference this month in Riverside. In her role, Jenny will continue to advocate for small-budget, rural arts organizations like MIM, while taking advantage of opportunities to connect with artists and leaders throughout the state. At this year’s conference, Jenny will facilitate a group of festival directors, an extension of the online forum she led during the pandemic.

Last year, Jenny was named 2022 Executive Leader of the Year. According to the ACSO, the award recognizes the chief executive officer, executive director, or managing director of an ACSO member organization for extraordinary leadership in the classical music field by advancing the mission of his/her organization, creating a vision that inspires others, creating strategies to overcome challenges, and uniting a team to meet the demands of the changing world of classical music performance.

Judith Ciphers, MIM president, commented, “Jenny took this position just before the beginning of the pandemic. Her determination and focus enabled MIM to pivot almost immediately to delivering original online content for our patrons. Jenny has used her writing talents to obtain many grants, especially in music education for the youth of our community.”

Ryan Murray, MIM artistic director, said, “We are all thrilled that Jenny has been elected to the ACSO board of directors. She is a tireless advocate for the arts in our community and I’m excited that she will be able to share that energy, commitment and passion for the arts with the ACSO family.”

Music in the Mountains (MIM), founded in 1982, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire and connect people of all ages through extraordinary musical performances, community engagement and music education.

The Association of California Symphony Orchestras (ACSO), founded in 1969, is a member service organization representing 120 classical music organizations and their 2,000 board and staff in its network. ACSO’s members are comprised of professional, academic, youth and community-based orchestras, choruses, and festivals in California and the western region. www.acso.org