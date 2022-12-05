NEVADA CITY, CA, December 2022 – The Nevada City Craft Fair will hold its 11th annual event in the Miners Foundry Sunday, December 11.

Offering over 70 of the most creative crafters in the region under one roof; featuring handmade decor, art, fashion, body care, and much more, to meet all of your holiday shopping needs. In addition, there will be noshes and beverages available for purchase in the Miners Foundry Bar.

Not just a craft fair, the Nevada City Craft Fair is a juried exhibition which began more than a decade ago, when a group of local creatives, crafters, and vintage Etsy business owners, who were inspired by the collective creativity of Nevada City, decided to create a marketplace at the Miners Foundry to sell their handmade goods. Since its inception, the Nevada Craft Fair has welcomed over 11,000 guests and over 600 crafters, artists, and makers. It has since evolved into a craft institution that celebrates ingenuity, high craft, and sustainable design.

Today the show is sought out by a large community of makers and artisans from all of Nevada County, Northern California region and beyond to exhibit at the one day show. Nevada County brings some of the best talent with herbal and ayurvedic handmade body care like Botanical Activations and Everly Heals.

Katie Morris, artist of Placerville, JustUs Collective of Sacramento, and Barbara Ann Chestnut will represent their ﬁnest in ceramic arts. This year we welcome a stunning group of fashion designers like locals Window Lady Janay Rose, EverBaise, and the visionary print design work of AFISM from San Francisco, as well as celebrated Sacramento muralist Jake Castro with his collection of leather accessories and jewelry. Come ready to shop.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.