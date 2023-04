Two local teens, Lillith Frank and her friend Ellie Spalding, went missing yesterday, April 26, 2023. Last seen in the the area of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way.

They may be headed to Reno in an older red car of unknown make and model, this information is unconfirmed at this time.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-7880.