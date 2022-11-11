Shortly after 2pm today, search and rescue teams located Trinity, unfortunately she was deceased. Trinity was located approximately 1/2 mile north of the residence she was last seen at in a very heavily wooded river drainage area.

At this point there is nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown. Our coroners division will be conducting a full investigation, including an autopsy.

We have been in communication with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them as they work through this loss. We ask that you please respect their privacy. Our deep appreciation goes to the hundreds of volunteers from agencies throughout Northern California that have assisted in this search.