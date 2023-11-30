Smartsville, Calif. November 30, 2023 – During a missing person search at Lake Englebright, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NSCO) and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (NCSSAR) team, with assistance from numerous allied agencies, located 57-year-old Michael Babb deceased on land near the base of Englebright Dam on the morning of 11/30/23.

Michael Babb

NCSO was called to assist in the Wheatland Police Department’s missing person investigation after Babb’s vehicle was discovered parked near the lake’s Narrows Boat Launch and Day Use area at approximately 1:30 p.m. on 11/29/2023, by an Army Corps of Engineer Park Ranger. A friend of the missing man reported that Babb had stated he was going fishing in early morning hours of 11/23/2023.

NCSSAR was activated on the afternoon of 11/29/23 with the operation continuing overnight and into this morning, by land, air, and water. Search teams from neighboring Sheriff’s Offices joined in the mission this morning, including Yuba County, Placer County, and Butte County. Sadley, the search efforts are now transitioning into a recovery mission, and a coroner’s case has been initiated by NCSO, with cause of death to be determined following an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Michael Babb.