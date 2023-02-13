GRASS VALLEY, CA, February 13, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the psychedelic soul band Monophonics in the Marisa Funk Theater on February 9, 2023. Since 2012, Bay-area based Monophonics has steadily built a reputation as a consistent band with a unique, cinematic sound and well-crafted songs and records that are matched by an energetic live performance. A heavenly signature style of pure timeless heavy soul and warm textures of psychedelic rock surround this band that revels in the past, taking you back to the sounds of the late 60s and early 70s, while always keeping its feet positioned in the present, yet looking ahead to the future.

Frontman, producer and multi-instrumentalist Kelly Finnigan always leads with power, similar in vocal stylings to Marvin Gaye, and the renowned rhythm section features drummer and band founder Austin Bohlman along with Max Ramey on Bass and Aquilles Magaña on guitar. A dynamic horn section is led by Ryan Scott on trumpet with Jason Cressey playing trombone, always elevating the show and sound. This core group drips in cosmic fashion, as heard on their fifth studio album entitled Sage Motel which was met with an outstanding reception including nods from NPR Music, KCRW, BBC, and Shindig.

Sage Motel is a concept album and a real place in Oakland, where folks experience the highs and lows of human existence. What started as a quaint motor lodge and a common pitstop for travelers and truckers in the 1940s, morphed into a bohemian’s hang by the 1960s and 1970s, attracting artists, musicians, and vagabonds of all types at a crossroads in life. Telling the story of these washed-out yet hopeful characters begins with “Warpaint”, the leading single from Sage Motel, reveals the vices of each resident and confronts the struggles of substance abuse and addiction. Cloaked in heavy riffs and robust vocals, “Warpaint” gives you the first look through the doors of the Sage Motel.

Monophonics’ previous album, It’s Only Us, sold over 10,000 physical units and garnered over 20 million streams, solidifying their reputation over the past decade as one of the most impactful bands in the country. Vintage soul meets a modern vibe with Monophonics for a show you don’t want to miss at The Center for the Arts on March 9, 2023.

WHAT: Monophonics

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2023 | Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $30-40 | thecenterforthearts.org

WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3w3WgTu or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.