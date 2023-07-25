Movies Under the Pines: Song of the Sea

Saving the best for last – Movies Under the Pines wraps up the summer season with the Academy Award-nominated hand-drawn masterpiece – Song of the Sea, Friday, July 28 at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

Song of the Sea follows the story of a 10-year-old Irish boy named Ben who discovers that his mute sister Saoirse, whom he blames for the apparent death of his mother, is a selkie who has to free faerie creatures from the Celtic goddess Macha.

The film is the second installment in Cartoon Saloon’s “Irish Folklore Trilogy”, following his previous film The Secret of Kells (2009) and preceding the film Wolfwalkers (2020). It is also the only one to be set in contemporary times, as the previously mentioned two movies take place during the Middle Ages and the 17th century respectively.

The film was released to critical acclaim with reviews including:

“This superb Irish animation from the director of 2009’s The Secret of Kells is a treat; an enchanting and very moving “family film”.” – Observer (UK)

“Song of the Sea blends Celtic legends, bravura design and animation, and intelligent storytelling that understands but never patronises young viewers, to create an exquisite and rewarding work.” – The Guardian

Presented by the Nevada City Film Festival, MUTP brings in the largest screen in the county (a massive 32-feet), state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theatre on the lawn in Pioneer Park.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks, and ice cream available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.