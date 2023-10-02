Auburn- Smoke may be visible in Colfax and the surrounding community Monday, October 2, 2023.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department is conducting a fuel reduction project using live fire operations on the Mt. Howell Fire Lookout property in Placer County near Colfax.

Weather conditions permitting, the burn will begin Monday, October 2nd at 09:00 am, and be completed by 5:00 pm.

This burn will help reduce the fuel load, as we begin treating up to 40 acres of annual grass, to provide defensible space around the fire lookout and telecommunications infrastructure.

Resources will remain at scene until all fire is extinguished and continue to check the burn for several days following the project’s completion.