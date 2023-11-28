Music in the Mountains (MIM) has announced dates for its ever-popular Holiday Concerts: Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

The 80-voice MIM Chorus and 25+ member Orchestra will present a program that comprises new arrangements of traditional carols and pops-style songs. Most of the program presents new pieces, including from popular modern composers Eric Whitacre and Dan Forrest.

“The chorus is bigger than it has been in recent years and it’s one of the best I can remember,” comments Ryan Murray, choral conductor and MIM artistic director. “The combination of new energy with experienced singers brings us a wonderful sound.”

The program will also include the west-coast premier of “Winter Wander,” a collection of short winter and holiday pieces woven together by a character, “Winter” who appears throughout the piece on her Christmas night journey. “Winter Wander,” for string quartet and percussion, was written by Eugenia Wie, of MIM’s SummerFest orchestra, and violinist Kathy Marshall during the Covid lockdown. The piece takes the listener through the holiday landscape and includes recognizable songs such as “White Christmas” and “The Christmas Song,” along with less familiar melodies including “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle” (Italian), “Pat-a-pan” (French) and “Betelehemu” (Nigerian). According to Wie, “Winter Wander” is a reflection of longing for unity for everyone.