With ideal sledding conditions and sparkling icicles decorating the eaves of Western Nevada County, it might be surprising to hear that tickets for the locally beloved Music in the Mountains’ annual SummerFest will go on sale to the public in less than one week, on Saturday, March 4th 2023. Amid concerns about recent snowstorms and predicted road conditions, the party and ticket launch celebrating the annual festival has been moved to the online conferencing software, Zoom. The event that was scheduled for the same date at 4 PM at Besemer Hall in Nevada City will now be virtual.

MIM’s Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray will discuss the music and artists that will be featured at this year’s summer festival in depth, and people who attend on Zoom will have the chance to ask Ryan questions. Ryan will also be playing excerpts from recordings of the music he will conduct this summer.

Anyone looking to learn about live entertainment options this summer is invited to this Saturday’s free presentation highlighting the upcoming concerts and events for MIM’s 2023 summer music programming starting in June. Patrons are asked to RSVP to receive the link to the presentation as well as important information and updates about upcoming concerts and events. Those who are unable to attend at 4 PM on Saturday are also encouraged to RSVP because a recording of the presentation will be sent out after the event.

Music in the Mountains (MIM) will be presenting seven different concerts beginning June 17th and running through July 3rd 2023. MIM has been performing and producing high-quality live music for Nevada County and surrounding communities since 1982. They continue to bring wonderful classical and pops music performances and educational programs to the Nevada County Community.

The SummerFest Concert Series will kick off on June 17th with Opening Night in the Garden, a concert and catered dinner featuring The Rogue Music Project (RPM), a collective “specializing in opera and classical music on the fringe. RMP creates adventurous productions that push artistic boundaries and break genre rules in order to reinvigorate the concert and theater-going experience.”

The series will move indoors to the Center for the Arts on Main Street in Grass Valley for classical music offerings including a piano recital and champagne dessert reception on June 24th, Mozart’s Requiem and select opera favorites on June 27th, followed by Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue along with Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 on June 29th.

“I love attending the SummerFest concerts,” exclaims Melissa Collins of River Valley Community Bank, one of the many local business sponsors supporting MIM’s education and music programming. “The variety of music is diverse and MIM creates an amazing and welcoming experience at all of their shows.”

The SummerFest concert series will move back outdoors for two pops concerts at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, California. On July 1st, there will be a feature length movie with a live 70-piece orchestra playing the soundtrack. The movie will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will then wrap-up on July 3rd with “Happy Birthday USA,” taking place as the sun sets at beautiful Western Gateway Park. This concert celebrates the American songbook with a selection of uniquely American tunes with everything from John Phillips Souza marches to Broadway ballads. This year MIM welcomes Broadway star Ali Ewoldt. Ali starred as Christine in the Phantom of the Opera, Cosette in Les Miserables, and performed as Maria in a national tour of West Side Story. She will also be starring in Guys and Dolls with Sacramento Music Circus this July.

“Summerfest is about our community and the extraordinary music loved by everyone. We are looking forward to another wonderful season of professional music education and performances provided by Music in the Mountains,” notes MIM Board Member, Timothy Geckle. “We keep coming back year after year because of the fun and exciting music provided by MIM’s amazing Artistic Director, along with the professional orchestra, chorus, and guests.” Tim adds, “It is the smiles on everyone’s faces at each event, and the joy they feel from the wide variety of great music that makes the entire festival such a delightful experience.”

In 2023, MIM is excited to bring all new musical performances and educational experiences to our local community. For more information call 530-265-6124 or email info@musicinthemountains.org. Always open at www.musicinthemountains.org