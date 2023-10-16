Next Saturday night, October 21st Music in the Mountains (MIM) celebrates fall with a party supporting music education and live concerts. It will include a four-course meal, a live auction with the opportunity to win amazing prizes, including a chance to bid on a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics complete with event tickets and lodging. After the festivities there will be a dance party.

This year’s theme is “A Halloween Masquerade Ball: Heroes and Villains”. Costumes and Black Tie are Optional, but partygoers are encouraged to enjoy the evening in whatever fashion or costume suits them best.

“This is going to be a great live event with a wonderful program.” remarks MIM Donors Services Manager, Kevin Ross. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community to an enchanting evening with fine dining, music, and dancing,” He adds, “This year’s theme is near and dear to our hearts because we know that the amazing people in this community who give their time, talent and treasure to support the arts are the real heroes.” The proceeds from the evening’s festivities go to benefit Music in the Mountains programs, including their Youth Orchestra and other Children’s Music Education programs.

The venue will be decorated with glittering lights and decorations centered on the theme of “Heroes and Villains.” Following dinner there will be a live youth orchestra performance and an auction. Professional auctioneer Greg Quiroga from Stellar Fundraising Auctions will be helping folks’ part with their money for wonderful prizes and a very worthy cause. Quiroga has been instrumental in helping raise money for the arts and other organizations throughout Northern California.

“Attendees at last year’s gala raised the most money this event has ever raised,” said Jenny Darlington-Person. “And they helped expand education programs both in and after school, as well as supported 9 live concerts in our community.”

A limited number of tickets and tables for MIM’s Gala are still available for sale until October 18, 2023. All proceeds will benefit MIM programming and the expanded education programs planned for youth. For more information go to http://www.musicinthemountains.org.

What: A Halloween Masquerade Ball – “Heroes and Villains” Who: A Gala Benefiting Music in the Mountains (MIM) Details: Dinner will include 4-course meal with Vegetarian option, live and silent auction with dance party to follow. Where: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley CA 95945 When: Saturday, October 21st, 2023 Time: 5:30pm Price: $149 More Information: www.musicinthemountains.org

Music in the Mountains is a Platinum-Star-Rated 501(c)3 non-profit organization celebrating more than 40 years of performing and producing classical music in Nevada County. For more information call 530-265-6124 or email info@musicinthemountains.org. Always open at www.musicinthemountains.org