Do you sing? Would you like to join Nevada County’s Music in the Mountains Chorus? Schedule an appointment for an audition today!

Music in the Mountains has been singing and performing in Nevada County for more than 40 years. Choral director conductor Ryan Murray will hold auditions for experienced singers interested in joining the 80-voice MIM Festival Chorus. Auditions will be held on Monday, February 6th at Peace Lutheran Church (828 W.Main St.) in Grass Valley between 5:30pm and 7pm.

The Chorus performs several times a year, sharing their love of great choral music with the community. MIM’s Spring Semester will focus on their upcoming performances of Beethoven’s 9th and Mozart’s Requiem. Interested singers should have some experience in choral performance. The individual auditions may include: vocalization, pitch memory, and sight singing.

The Chorus is directed by Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray. Recent performances include an array of great choral works, such as Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Toward the Unknown Region, Gilbert & Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore, and Dan Forrest’s Requiem. MIM’s spring semester promises a great experience for any music lover.

For those who are interested in auditioning, please email info@musicinthemountains.org to schedule an appointment. For more information about Music in the Mountains, please visit www.musicinthemountains.org.