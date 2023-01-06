On Monday, January 23rd, Music in the Mountains (MIM) will present the first 2023 installment of “Mondays with the Maestro,” featuring a discussion with Artistic Director & Conductor, Ryan Murray, with a program titled “What Does a Conductor Do?” This educational lecture and discussion will take place at 7PM with a professional presentation and slideshow via online conferencing software. This event is offered on a sliding scale donation price and open to the public with RSVP at MIM’s website.

Ryan Murray is currently the Artistic Director and Conductor of Music in the Mountains and the Principal Pops Conductor of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. He is also the Director of Symphony Orchestra & Opera at California State University, Sacramento, and the Conductor for the Sacramento Youth Symphony’s premier orchestra.

“This unique educational program is for anyone who has ever wanted a peek behind the curtain into the minds and work of the World’s most famous conductors,” explained MIM Executive Director, Jenny Darlington-Person. “Additionally, the program will feature insights from a professional conductor into how he puts programs together, rehearses a team of professional musicians, and creates onstage magic that inspires an audience.”

An award-winning opera conductor, Ryan spent his early career working as an assistant conductor and répétiteur, and is currently the Music Director of Opera Modesto. He has served as assistant conductor for opera productions at the Sacramento Philharmonic and is the past Music Director of Fresno Grand Opera, and previously worked as a staff conductor for the Bay Area Summer Opera Theater Institute (BASOTI) and The Opera Academy of California in San Francisco. Effortlessly moving between genres, Ryan currently enjoys a wide range of performance genres & platforms, including traditional orchestral and operatic repertoire, pops performances, movies in concert, and a notable emphasis on contemporary American operatic works.

With the upcoming 2023 season, Music in the Mountains (MIM) will be commemorating 42 years of bringing classical music to the Nevada County Community and greater area. The 2023 season will begin with a collaboration with the Auburn Symphony and the MIM Chorus performing Beethoven’s 9th Symphony at the Mondavi Center for the Arts in Davis, CA.

Returning home to Nevada County for Summerfest 2023, the annual Music in the Mountains summer music festival will begin in June with an outdoor garden concert including a sitdown dinner and musical performance. SummerFest 2023 Highlights will include Mozart’s Requiem, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and much, much more.

Music in the Mountains is honored to continue to bring wonderful classical music performances and educational programs to Nevada County. The public is invited to join MIM in 2023 and is invited to purchase tickets to live concerts and workshops, or support music education programs by donating. Volunteer opportunities are available as well. For more information call 530-265-6173 or email info@musicinthemountains.org. Always open at www.musicinthemountains.org.