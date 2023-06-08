Nevada City, CA: Wake up your week! Musical Mondays brings joy and music to the outdoor amphitheater at the Nevada County Library starting Monday, June 12 and running through Monday, July 24 from 11am until noon.

Kicking off the summer series on June 12 will be the KSK Jazz Trio with pianist Ken Hardin, bassist Steve Nicholson and flutist Kirsti Powell with fun jazz standards and memorable playful tunes from the Beatles, Raffi, and many more that will resonate with little ones and adults alike.

KSK trio

Free to the public, Musical Mondays is a popular summer series of one-hour morning concerts where kids can sing, squirm and dance, and adults can relax and enjoy, or dance as well. The experience is casual with attendees bringing their own lawn chairs or blankets, and snacks. The series features local and regional musicians performing music geared toward youth but enjoyable for all ages.

Subsequent weeks will present the music of the Three Bridges String Trio, River Winds, Sierra Society of Serious Saxophoners, Papa Oom Pah Pah, and the Western Songbirds (vocal trio).

Musical Mondays is a collaboration between the library and InConcert Sierra to showcase live music experiences at the Marian E. Gallaher, M.D. Amphitheater, adjacent to the Madelyn Helling Library at the Rood Center. The series began in 2017 as part of the Nevada County Library Summer Reading Program and is partially underwritten by the local nonprofit, Friends of the Nevada County Libraries.

Permanent bench seating is limited and lawn chairs or blankets are strongly encouraged. There are some shade coverings over the audience seating.

Concerts are from 11am-12pm every Monday through July 24, excluding July 3. Check calendar listings, InConcert Sierra’s Facebook page or visit www.inconcertsierra.org, or Nevada County Library’s website for a complete list of performances.