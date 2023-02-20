Musicians for Peace, a collaborative of Nevada County’s sterling professional musicians, is offering an exceptional concert to again show Ukraine that the people in western Nevada County want to help.

At 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26th, one year and two days since Russia invaded this democratic country, Peace Lutheran Church will host a second Ukraine Benefit Concert, with Musicians for Peace performing a variety of entertaining music.

“One of our missions at Peace Lutheran is to help those in need,” said Walt Strony, artistic advisor for Arts@Peace, the producer of events at PLC. “We have found that this community also wants to help. A few years ago, we held a benefit concert for victims of the Houston flood. Numerous musicians donated their talents, and the public supported it in a big way – both by their attendance and their contributions. Last May, the first Ukraine Benefit Concert was held, again with all professional talent donated. The concert was a tremendous success and showed Nevada County’s compassion and willing financial support for Ukraine. As Russia has not relented in their attack, we have come together again as ‘Musicians for Peace’ to benefit this brave country.”

Performances will include those by the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, George Husaruk director, including a piece Maestro Husaruk has composed for Ukraine, the land of his heritage. Husaruk will also perform solo pieces on flute. Also featured will be baritone Eric Howe; pianist Ken Hardin, Artistic Director for InConcert Sierra; classical pianist Toby Thomas-Rose; and the saxophone-piano duo Paul Trethaway and Lynda Snyder.

Those that have attended other Peace concerts will look forward to hearing organist and entertainer Thom Greathouse performing one of his popular cabaret sets. And no Peace concert would be complete without Walt Strony playing Peace’s new pipe/digital organ, purchased with community support and honoring the memory of the late Music in the Mountains co-founder Paul Perry.

“We like to include lots of variety in our concerts, and this event will be no exception,” said Strony.

Admission will be by donation; no gift is too small to make a difference. All donations will be sent to Lutheran World Relief, earmarked for Ukraine Relief; checks may be made out to that organization. Lutheran World Relief is funded entirely by the Lutheran Church, so none of the

money collected will be used for administration costs. A video providing Information on this nonprofit organization’s response to the Ukraine crisis and the difference your donation can make can be found at the Lutheran World Relief Website: www.lwr.org.

A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the concert, when the audience can meet the musicians. Masks will be required due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. More Info: www.PeaceLutheranGV.org ; Office: 530/273-9631

Email: office@peacelutherangv.org