North Bloomfield Rd. area neighbors gathered on Saturday, April 29 to learn about using prescribed fire to reduce the threat of wildfire.

The property owners’ DIY ‘fire skid’ was on hand as a backup water source. Retired CAL FIRE battalion chief and prescribed fire educator Chris Paulus demonstrates the use of hand tools to manage fire as neighbors look on.

The event, held on a 10-acre residential property above Edwards Crossing, was co-sponsored by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District and Placer Resource Conservation District.

Prescribed fire educators demonstrated how low-intensity controlled burns can be used to improve defensible space, clean up forest debris, and restore forest and soil health.

Neighbors gather to watch and learn as prescribed fire moves across a bed of leaf litter and needle cast. CAL FIRE battalion chief Sean Ryan talks with small forest landowners about safe handling of prescribed fire.

Representatives of CAL FIRE and the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District were on hand to show their support, explain the permit process, and provide additional guidance on safe fire handling and smoke management.

The gathering was part of Placer and Nevada County Resource Conservation Districts’ initiatives to educate and support small landowners on the safe use of prescribed fire.