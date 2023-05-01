North Bloomfield Rd. area neighbors gathered on Saturday, April 29 to learn about using prescribed fire to reduce the threat of wildfire.
The event, held on a 10-acre residential property above Edwards Crossing, was co-sponsored by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District and Placer Resource Conservation District.
Prescribed fire educators demonstrated how low-intensity controlled burns can be used to improve defensible space, clean up forest debris, and restore forest and soil health.
Representatives of CAL FIRE and the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District were on hand to show their support, explain the permit process, and provide additional guidance on safe fire handling and smoke management.
The gathering was part of Placer and Nevada County Resource Conservation Districts’ initiatives to educate and support small landowners on the safe use of prescribed fire.