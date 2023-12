Nearly 40 years ago, a young woman was strangled to death and discarded down an embankment. For 40 years, this woman’s identity has remained a mystery.

Who was she? Where was she from? And why did this happen to her? It is possible Jane Doe was not from here.

If you recognize this woman, or her clothes or jewelry, contact Detective Rory Sonnier at 530-265-1471.

Anonymous tips online: NCSO Crime tip form.