Nevada City, Calif. — The City of Nevada City, in partnership with WM, will be hosting a City Clean-Up event from 9am to 2pm on Saturday June 3, 2023, at the Eric W. Rood Administrative Center 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959 where: Green Waste, Upholstered Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses, and E-Waste will be accepted.

The event encourages Nevada City residents to remove green waste from their properties; especially those trees, limbs, grasses, leaves, and needles, that will become a fire hazard in the Summer. The event will be staffed by WM staff and volunteers including the Nevada City Council and members of the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee. Thank you to the volunteers that make this event possible, to WM for providing the bins and coordination with the various vendors, and to the County of Nevada for graciously hosting the event.

The event cannot accept dirt, rock, sod, palm leaves, root balls, blackberry, poison oak, scotch broom, or items larger than 4 feet long and 12 inches wide. No tires or hazardous materials will be accepted at this event.

To make sure you receive updates about this event or future clean-up days, please sign up for E-Alerts on the City website at www.nevadacityca.gov