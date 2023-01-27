Nevada City, Calif. — The City of Nevada City, in partnership with WM, will be hosting a Green Waste Clean-Up event from 9am to 2pm on Saturday February 11, 2023, at the Eric W. Rood Administrative Center 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959.

The event encourages Nevada City residents to remove green waste from their properties; especially those trees, limbs, grasses, leaves, and needles, that will become a fire hazard in the Spring and Summer.

The event will be staffed by volunteers including the Nevada City Council and members of the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee.

Thank you to the volunteers that make this event possible, to WM for providing the green waste bins and hauling free of charge, and to the County of Nevada for graciously hosting the event.

The event cannot accept dirt, rock, sod, palm leaves, root balls, blackberry, poison oak, scotch broom, or items larger than 4 feet long and 12 inches wide.

The event will not be for e-waste or bulky items, but please sign up for E-Alerts on the City website at www.nevadacityca.gov to receive notification for the June event that will include these items in addition to green waste.