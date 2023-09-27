Fall is in the air with warm days, crips nights, and the promise of the holidays drawing near. Nevada City Winery is excited to get in the spirit with new pairings, cocktails, specials, and events that celebrate the new season. We can’t think of a better way to welcome this transition than with a glass of wine in one hand, chocolate in the other, and a warm fire to keep you comfortable on those chilly autumn nights.

Seasonal Tasting Room Specials

Apple Spice Wine Cocktails

Back by popular demand, this cozy autumn beverage is made with spiced apple cider, Nevada City Winery’s 2020 Sonata, sparkling wine, and crisp apple slices. It is the perfect combination of sweetness, spice, and everything nice. $14.00 each, $12.00 for Club Members

Take Home the Recipe

We don’t want to deny anyone the opportunity to enjoy this cocktail at home, so stop by the Tasting Room and we will give you a copy of the recipe and equip you with the wine you need to make it!

Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Treat yourself to our exquisite wine and chocolate pairing experience. Three carefully curated wines harmonize with artisan chocolates, creating a symphony of flavors that will delight your palate. From bold and rich pairings to delicate and sweet encounters, this tasting journey promises a memorable exploration of indulgence. $12.00 per person, $10.00 for Club Members

PAIRING MENU

Nevada City Winery Sangiovese Rosé & Ethereal dark chocolate topped with almonds, dried blueberries, and lavender buds.

Nevada City Winery Tempranillo & Ethereal dark chocolate topped with caramelized almonds, cocoa nibs, and sea salt.

Nevada City Winery 2016 Syrah & Ethereal dark chocolate topped with pistachios, cranberries, and sea salt.

Ethereal chocolates are ethically sourced, organically grown, and artfully crafted. Each bar is available for purchase in the tasting room.

Color-Your-Own Halloween Wine Labels

This October we are excited to offer color-your-own wine labels. Choose from a selection of three Halloween-themed designs and unleash your creativity. These coloring labels are the perfect activity to get in the spirit of Halloween or to gift to your friends and family during the holiday! All bottles come gift wrapped with a box of colored pencils. $35–$40 depending on the wine variety.

Available for purchase in the tasting room.

Fireside Seating

Autumn is in the air with warm days and crisp nights. If you find yourself at our tasting room on a chilly Fall evening, rest assured you will be nice and cozy sitting at one of our firepit tables. Free

Tasting Room Events

Witches, Wine, & Coloring Coven

Saturday, October 7th | 3:00–6:00 PM

We need all of our witches with us to help ring in the new season!

Join us on the first Saturday of October to celebrate the launch of our autumn specials. All month long we will be offering Apple Spice Wine Cocktails, Wine & Chocolate Pairings, and Color-Your-Own Halloween Wine Labels.

We are marking the occasion with live music, a wine basket raffle, and a discounted glass for everyone dressed in witchy attire. All of the Fall specials noted above will be available, in addition to free adult coloring pages to enjoy on-site!

Paint & Pour with Paula

Sunday, October 8th | 2:30–5:00 PM

Are you looking for a unique and fun experience to enjoy with friends or loved ones? Look no further than a Paint & Pour class at Nevada City Winery!

In this class, you’ll get to unleash your inner artist while sipping on some of the best wine the Sierra Foothills has to offer. With expert instruction from a professional artist, you’ll learn how to create your own beautiful masterpiece inspired by the beauty in nature.

Whether you’re an experienced painter or a total beginner, this class is designed to be enjoyable for all skill levels. Paula creates a new painting each month to teach different watercolor techniques and to send you home with a beautiful work of art. All materials are included, all you need to bring is your creativity!

$35.00 Per Seat, $30.00 for Club Members

You can purchase your tickets online at ncwinery.com/events, or by calling 530-265-9463

About Nevada City Winery

Nevada City Winery is the oldest operating winery in Nevada County, producing a large variety of award-winning wines from locally cultivated grapes. We are located in the scenic Sierra Foothills of California, in the largest historic gold rush town established in the 1850s. We are a small but mighty team that aims to make wines that challenge the world’s best.

Through warm hospitality, and delicious fine wines, we seek to offer all the small-town charm, character, and sense of community one looks for in a local tasting experience.

LOCATION:

321 Spring St., Nevada City, CA 95959

TASTING ROOM HOURS

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 2:00–6:00 PM

Fridays: 2:00–8:00 PM

Saturdays: 12:00–8:00 PM

Sundays: 12:00–5:00 PM

TASTING ROOM EVENTS:

ncwinery.com/events