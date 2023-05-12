NEVADA CITY, Calif. (May 15, 2023) – The readers of USA Today 10 Best have voted Nevada City’s Inn Town Campground the “Best RV Park Campground” of 2023. Out of the 10 top contenders that were named among the finalists from around the country, the publication’s readers voted the Inn Town Campground into the top spot for its proximity to the historic Nevada City downtown, variety of camping options and amenities, and access to exceptional outdoor recreation experiences. This recognition comes on the heels of the Inn Town Campground’s 2022 win in the USA Today 10 Best category of “Best Campground.”

“We’re honored to be recognized in this way, and excited to put Nevada City on the map for those who want to explore all that our community has to offer,” said Erin Thiem, Inn Town Campground co-owner. “We love giving people an opportunity to experience the outdoors and take pride in making their camping experience as easy as possible. That’s why we proudly offer a variety of camping options – from tent sites to sites with full RV hook-ups to fully furnished glamping tents – our goal is to suit different needs and preferences.”

As the Inn Town Campground kicks off its eighth summer season, guests can expect its full schedule of on-site and nearby events to return. Regular activities include outdoor family movie nights, lawn games and kids’ crafting activities that animate the experience for family members of all ages. Free local history hikes led by the Folk Trails Hiking Club will also return this year, centering on themes that include women’s history month, historic cemeteries, architecture, trees, and the great walk through downtown Nevada City to learn about the rich history of the community.

Located just under two miles from downtown Nevada City, the Inn Town Campground provides campers with convenient access to experiences, shops and restaurants in town. Outdoor adventures include hiking along and enjoying the South Yuba River, Empire Mine Historic State Park, mountain biking in the Tahoe National Forest, Spenceville Wildlife, neighboring Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad museum and more.

The campground’s on-site facilities also include a year-round communal kitchen, seasonal pool, multiple heated washrooms with private indoor and outdoor shower facilities and more. Leashed dogs (max two) are welcome for an additional fee in tent and RV sites, and in some of the glamping tents.

Glamping tents and tent sites are offered March through November, while sites with hookups are available year-round for those with their own RV or camper. Learn more and book now at inntowncampground.com.

Located on a historic 15-acre site, just under two miles from downtown Nevada City, California, the Inn Town Campground offers a range of family-friendly, year-round camping options including traditional tent sites, RV spaces with full hook-ups and glamping tents. The campground’s communal building includes comfortable amenities such as a camp store, community kitchen, eat-in area, laundry, TV, reading nooks and BBQ area. Owned and operated by longtime locals Erin and Dan Thiem, former proprietors of the popular Outside Inn, also located in Nevada City, the Inn Town Campground offers the same high-quality guest experience visitors have come to know. To reserve a campsite, visit inntowncampground.com.