The Summer Camp & Activities Fair that has been hosted by Nevada City Parks & Recreation and their partners for the past 11 years is combining with the Health, Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival.

Parents will still be able to talk with camp providers and organizations that offer children’s programs, we are just moving location and becoming part of another event that is also beneficial to families.

The Health, Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival is hosted by the Gold Country Kiwanis Club. There will be Fire engines, Police personnel, and many booths providing health and safety information. The Camp Providers will all be in one area making it easy for parents and children to find us.

Mark your calendars for this fabulous event.

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 11:00a-4:00p

Location: Eric Rood Administration Building (the event is outdoors); 950 Maidu Ave. Nevada City

Information will also be posted on the City’s website: https://nevadacityca.municipalone.com/pview.aspx?id=20733&catid=564

If you have questions about the event or want to be a vendor, please contact 530-265-2496 x129 or dawn.zydonis@nevadacityca.gov.