Nevada City, CA – Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) has partnered with Waste Management to provide food waste bins for spoiled food due to the recent power outages.

Food waste bins available through 5:00pm Sunday, March 12th, at:

Nevada County Eric Rood Administrative Center (950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City)

Peardale Chicago Park Fire District Station 57 (18934 Colfax Hwy, Grass Valley) Please note that this program is for food waste only.

Food Safety During a Power Outage

Refrigerated or frozen foods may be unsafe after a power outage. Prevent food-borne illness by following these food safety tips from Nevada County Environmental Health:

If refrigerator and freezer doors stay closed during an outage, food will remain safe for up to 4 hours in a refrigerator or 48 hours in a full freezer, and 24 hours in a half-full freezer.

Never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.

Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator (meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and leftovers) after 4 hours without power or a cold source like dry ice. Throw out any food with an unusual odor, color, or texture.

Check temperatures of food kept in coolers or your refrigerator with an added cold source. Throw out food above 40°

If you have an appliance thermometer in your freezer, check if it is still at 40 °F or below.

You can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40 °F or below.

If you receive CalFresh benefits and have lost food due to a power outage during the recent storms, you can apply for replacement benefits. Submit a Form 303 or call Nevada County Eligibility at 530-265-1340 before March 30th.

Find additional information on local food distributions and food resources on 211 Connecting Point’s Winter Weather Resources webpage or by calling 1-833-DIAL211.

Report Winter Storm Damage

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) encourages residents and businesses to report winter storm damage via the Winter Storm Building Damage Survey. The survey is not an

application for assistance but will help gather damage information to assess and advocate for additional aid to be made available for individuals and businesses. Survey data will be kept private.

The survey is available at www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/StormSurvey. Find information on current storm-related services and recovery resources at www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/StormInfo.