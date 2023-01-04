January 4, Grass Valley, CA – Nevada County Arts Council is seeking local panelists to review local applications to the Upstate California Creative Corps. The Upstate California Creative Corps employs artists to create awareness around public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery, civic engagement and social justice.

Nevada County Arts Council staff on the road with the California Creative Corps (photo Diana Arbex)

Say’s Eliza Tudor, Executive Director at Nevada County Arts Council “$3.38m will be re-granted to artists, and arts and social service organizations, as well as units of government, who will employ artists, across 19 counties in Northern California. We want to be sure that we build a local review panel that is diverse and knowledgeable to support both an equitable process and an inclusive pool of grantees.”

Tudor adds: “The California Creative Corps is a brand new $60m workforce development opportunity for artists, and for agencies who might benefit from employing artists to create awareness around key issues. Local government representatives, or social service agency staff, or those connected with arts organizations with an interest in these issues and who can see the value an awareness campaign led in collaboration with artists, might consider applying to be a panelist.”

Nevada County Arts Council believes that Nevada County’s people are its most treasured resource. A diverse panel pool ensures the integrity of our grant review process for all applicants, representative of our county’s racial, ethnic, and gender identities; eclectic geography; and wealth of organizations, perspectives, and knowledge.

Eligible applicants will be included in a panelist pool to be approved by Nevada County Arts Council – as and Administering Organization for the California Arts Council – in the months preceding the 2023-24 Upstate California Creative Corps grant activity period.

Specifically, panelists selected to serve the Upstate California Creative Corps will be reviewing Nevada County applications. Say’s Tudor, “We will contact panelist applicants between late January and March, 2023, and hope for a robust and diverse applicant pool!”

Panelists must meet the following criteria: They must be a Nevada County resident; They must be able to assess the strengths and weaknesses of multiple applications based on the Upstate California Creative Corps published program goals and review criteria, and they must have the capacity to take part in three mandatory virtual group meetings and 10-12 hours reviewing grants, taking notes, and attending meetings and orientations over a six- week period. Each volunteer panelist receives a modest honorarium of $150. All reviews and meetings may take place in-person and / or remotely. More information about reviewing grants will be provided at the appropriate time.

Community members who are interested in applying can do so by following this link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DX5RXRV. Once the form is completed, applicants will receive an automated message confirming their submission. Says Tudor, “We’ll then follow up with panel applicants on an individual basis as we begin putting our panel together.”

More about Upstate California Creative Corps can be found at upstatecreativecorps.org, and queries taken by calling [530-718-0727] or info@upstatecreativecorps.org.