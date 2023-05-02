GRASS VALLEY, Calif. May 1, 2023 – Today, Nevada County Supervisor Hoek and staff broke ground on the McCourtney Road Transfer Station (MRTS) Improvement Project along with Bobo Construction, Hansen Brothers Enterprise, and Waste Management. This project will repurpose the existing transfer station’s footprint to accommodate the increased traffic and demand for recycling and solid waste services and allow for the current State mandate for organic food waste collection and diversion, according to a county news release. In plain English, shorter lines!

(Spray-painted) golden shovels were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo YubaNet

Planned improvements include:

1) Quick and easy site access.

2) Plenty of unloading stalls with a new transfer station building.

3) Improved access to Household Hazardous Waste and recycling facilities.

4) Improved areas for green waste, construction, and demolition.

5) Food waste diversion facility to comply with California state regulations.

6) New public receiving area to maximize flexibility for known and unknown needs for the next 30 years.

The project is slated to be completed in Fall 2024.

More Information about the McCourtney Road Transfer Station

MRTS provides solid waste and recycling transfer services for the communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the unincorporated areas of western Nevada County and was constructed in 1994 after the adjacent McCourtney Road landfill was closed.

MRTS has seen an increase in traffic and needs more capacity to accommodate the volume of vehicles regularly delivering waste to the site, in addition to providing organic food waste collection and diversion programs as outlined in SB1383 and AB1826 and directed by the State of California. Segregated food waste cannot be accommodated in the current facility design.

The project will cost $22 million over two years and has been included in the County’s Capital Facilities Plan since 2012. Over $4 million in taxpayer dollars were saved by making minimal reductions to the project’s scope and rebidding the project in November 2022.

Construction is planned through the Fall of 2024. Customers will be able to check the MRTS camera for live traffic conditions.