April is Photography Month in northern California. It was initiated by the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento to celebrate and elevate the art of photography.

In Nevada County, it is being celebrated by the Nevada County Camera Club (NCCC) in cooperation with the Center for the Arts, Courtyard Suites, and others. “Through many exhibits and photo walks, we hope to highlight the importance of photography in our lives as well as the creative culture of Nevada County. We also hope to expand our appreciation of good photography and enhance our photographic skills while creating opportunities for the public to do so as well,” stated Mike Shea, President of NCCC.

Nevada County Camera Club – https://www.nccameraclub.com

Photography Month Sacramento – photomonthsacramento.org

The following individual and all-NCCC member events are in chronological order.

“Not on Solid Ground” exhibit by Donna Levreault, Charlotte Peterson, Dee Anne Dinelli and Eric Engles – February 23 – April 2

Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St, Nevada City

Reception – Friday February 24 from 5:30 – 7:30

https://www.ncwinery.com

530-265-9463

This exhibit began in 2019 when a group of four photographers experimented by moving the camera or lens intentionally during long exposures. When the pandemic upended normal life and wildfires and smoke added to the sense of instability, the project took on new meaning as an expression and feeling that we are “Not on Solid Ground”.

“Visions of Wildlife – Photography of Richard Mooney” – exhibit

March 3 – May 26

Edward Jones Office, 580 Brunswick Rd, Suite 200, Grass Valley

530-477-3360

Reception – Friday March 3 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm – public invited

Exhibit in conference room during regular business hours – 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

This exhibit abounds in wonderful wildlife photographs that Nevada County resident, Dick Mooney has taken over 20 years. Dick is a master of wildlife photography showcasing the beauty and grace of animals and birds throughout the US. For anyone that appreciates native birds and wildlife, this is an exhibit not to miss.

“Visions in Monochrome by the Nevada County Camera Club” an exhibit at the Center for the Arts, Granucci Gallery in Grass Valley

March 10 – April 15

314 W Main St, Grass Valley CA 95945

530-274-8384

Exhibit Open – Tues – Sat from 12 noon to 5:00 pm

https://thecenterforthearts.org

Reception – March 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm – Public Invited

This juried exhibit features black and white or monochrome photographs from NCCC members. “Visions in Monochrome” is a fabulous exhibit and highlights the drama, subtlety, and variety of black and white or monochrome photographs,” said Rachel Rosenthal, Coordinator of Photography Month for the NCCC. “We are pleased to share our photographs with the community, not only as an artistic statement but also to showcase the expertise in the club. From landscapes to portraits and abstracts, we think you will enjoy the show,” continued Rosenthal.

Panel Discussion “Visions in Monochrome, the Making of a Photograph” – Center for the Arts, Granucci Gallery in Grass Valley

April 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm – Public Invited

A panel discussion will be held on Wednesday night from 5:00 – 7:00 pm with several photographers from NCCC addressing what makes a successful black and white or monochrome photograph. They will share tips and strategies for improving one’s monochrome photographs along with stories of their own photos.

“Creative Visions – a Photo Challenge” – an exhibit featuring unique shots of Nevada City and Grass Valley at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley

April 1 – April 29

210 N Auburn Blvd, Grass Valley, CA 95945

530-272-7696

Exhibit open every day from 6:00 am – 11:00 pm in the lobby

Reception – April 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

This is the 5th year for this fun and imaginative exhibit. It was designed to encourage more creative photography for and by the NCCC members. Participants have one week in February to shoot their photos of a unique site in the Grass Valley and Nevada City area. They then will be judged on their experimentation with photographic techniques as well as the post processing and framing. “Three dimensional photo-based pieces of art along with wearable art and more traditional 2 dimensional pieces are often featured,” stated Kathy Triolo, Chair of the photo challenge exhibit committee.

“Creative Visions of Nevada City and Grass Valley” – Photo Walks

The public is invited to join camera club members on three photography walks in Nevada City and Grass Valley. “These walks are designed for beginning and intermediate photographers and will hone your skills for capturing the best shots. All types of cameras are welcome including cell phones,” stated Rae Lerche, coordinator for the walks. Walks will last about 1.5 hours and will be held on Saturday afternoons or evenings. See schedule below:

April 15 – 2:00 pm – Grass Valley – Meet at The Center for the Arts, Grass Valley

April 22 – 2:00 – Nevada City – Meet at Robinson Plaza at the intersection of Coyote, Main and Commercial Streets