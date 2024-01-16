Allison Kalt’s photograph, “Lightning House Off the Coast of Maine” was awarded the Photo of the Year by the Nevada County Camera Club at their annual awards presentation Saturday night, January 13.

Kalt’s photo was selected as the favorite by club members from over 800 photos submitted by members throughout the year.

“We are pleased and excited that Allison’s photo won Photo of the Year” stated Mike Shea, president of Nevada County Camera Club. “Allison is a very creative and an accomplished photographer and a relatively new member. We look forward to seeing many more years of her work,” continued Shea.

“I’ve had a camera attached to me since I was 14 years old, around the time I left the Bay Area to come to Nevada County,” stated Kalt. “As a person with multiple learning and physical disabilities, my camera has acted as a vehicle to connect with people and explore the world around me. Throughout high school, I was fortunate to learn under the mentorship of a number of local photographers ranging from working in a studio environment, fine art gallery, and photojournalistic setting. I’ve spent the past five years working all over the west coast as a freelance real estate photographer and traveling as much as possible.”

Lightning House Off the Coast of Maine, photo by Allison Kalt

“In 2021, I made myself a “photo scavenger hunt” while I took a train from coast to coast. In Maine, the objective was a lighthouse. When I arrived to shoot my subject, the skies were blue, but the clouds were rolling in quick. Within minutes the impending storm was directly overhead. Miles away I could see the edge of the clouds breaking off into blue skies, which provided a soft light on the foreground. A few lightning bolts off the shore, and then the real storm commenced. Winds were so strong the rain was horizontal. I hastily packed my gear as I ran for cover under the bed of a pickup truck, where I realized out of the three shots I managed to take, I got one very lucky one,” said Kalt.

Also, on Saturday night, the winners of the club’s fifteen photo categories were announced. These awards included the favorites for: Assigned Subject – “Flash Shots” by Robert Arnold; Abstract – “Heart of the Redwood” by Dave McLellan; Architecture – “The Cloisters” by Bill Wages in a tie with “An Escher-esque Staircase” by Ingrid Lockhart; Fauna – in a three-way tie with “Those Eyes” by Daniel Chaplin; “Oh Sh!%” by Janice Rosner and “I Dare You” by Bill Wages; Flora – “The Heart of a Dahlia” by Ingrid Lockhart; Landscape – “Arctic Mirror” by Janice Rosner; Night Photography – “San Francisco Skyline from Yerba Buena Island” by Georges Pelpel; People – “April Showers” by Brion Dunbar; Photojournalism – “Thank You for Your Service” by Bob Branstrom; Travel – “Cormorant Fisherman on the Li River” by Paul King; Creative Fantasy – “Emergent” by Kathy Triolo; Manipulated But Realistic – “Cheers from Ngorongoro Crater” by Bill Wages; Black and White – “Winter Solace” by Suzanne Hambleton; Color – “Painted Ladies” by Suzanne Hambleton; and Phone Photo – “Windy on the Ridge” by Tom Quinn.

Suzanne Hambleton Robert Arnold Suzanne Hambleton Bill Wages Ingrid Lockhart Dave McLellan Paul King Bob Branstrom Brion Dunbar Georges Pelpel Bill Wages Janice Rosner Ingrid Lockhart Daniel Chaplin Janice Rosner Bill Wages Kathy Triolo Tom Quinn

“And I was also pleased to present David Wong with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his leadership, vision, and service to the camera club. This is a much deserved award as David has worked tirelessly for many years assisting and instructing other members and sharing his expertise and love of photography. It was a night to celebrate,” stated Shea.

The club has about 160 members and aims to inspire, educate, and assist photographers in Nevada County. For more information on the Nevada County Camera Club and to see all the award winners – https://www.nccameraclub.com