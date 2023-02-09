GRASS VALLEY, CA, February 9, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibition Visions in Monochrome in the Granucci Gallery starting with an opening reception on March 10, 2023.

Images by Rachel Rosenthal.

Camera club members will present their best images in black and white or shades of just one color. By eliminating full color, the critical elements in a photograph become much more important – the composition, textures, contrast, patterns, and shapes. The interplay of these elements can be bold or subtle, but always involves the viewers in the telling of the story.

“Visions in Monochrome is a fabulous exhibit and highlights the drama, subtlety, and variety of black and white or monochrome photographs,” said Rachel Rosenthal, Coordinator of Photography Month for the NCCC. “We are pleased to share our photographs with the community, not only as an artistic statement but also to showcase the expertise in the club. From landscapes to portraits and abstracts, we know you will enjoy the show,” continued Rosenthal.

The exhibit opens on March 10th at The Center with an artist reception at 5:00 p.m.

Save the date for a panel discussion of featured artists that will occur on April 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with discussion topics to include what makes a successful black and white photo and how to improve one’s monochrome photography. The community is invited to join this free event, where a selection of photographers with a moderator will discuss select images to encourage a deeper understanding of the technique and imagery utilized by the group.

April is Photography Month and is being celebrated in Nevada County by the NCCC, The Center for the Arts, Courtyard Suites, and others. “Through several exhibits and photo walks, we hope to highlight the importance of photography in our lives as well as the creative culture of Nevada County. We also aim to expand our appreciation of good photography and enhance our photographic skills while creating opportunities for the public to do so as well,” stated Mike Shea, President of NCCC.

Photography Month was initiated by the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento. A variety of diverse and eclectic events are also planned in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado Counties.

Since the 1970s, NCCC has operated with the same goal: to promote the enjoyment of traditional film and digital photography through education and good fellowship.

Last year, The Center for the Arts was thrilled to host the club’s first group show in the Granucci Gallery, and we are equally as excited to have them back for Spring of 2023.

The Club has over 150 members with a variety of interests and experience in photography. Nevada County Camera Club membership is open to all Nevada County photographers, and to learn more about joining, visit their website at www.nccameraclub.com. For more information on Photography Month in the broader Sacramento area, visit www.photomonthsacramento.org.

Join us in celebrating Photography Month at the opening reception for Visions in Monochrome on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Kerby Lobby at The Center for the Arts. The exhibition ends on April 15, 2023.