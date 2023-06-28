The Nevada County Civil Grand Jury is seeking volunteers who are interested in working to improve their local government and save taxpayer dollars in 2023-2024.

The minimum qualifications for service are individuals 18 years of age or older, Nevada County residents for a minimum of one-year, basic computer skills, and the ability to maintain confidentiality.

The 19 selected jurors will serve from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, on six investigative committees: Finance, Local Government, Health and Environment, Law Enforcement, Schools and Libraries, and Special Districts.

Jury service requires 20 – 25 hours per week.

East County residents, our meetings are conducted via Teams and an internet location is available in Truckee, so travel to Nevada City would be infrequent.

The Grand Jury a group of ordinary citizens appointed to investigate local government agencies. The Grand Jury may examine all aspects of county government (including special districts and school districts) to see that public monies are being handled judiciously and that an effective government is serving in the best interest of the people.

The Grand Jury is authorized to audit financial expenditures and review operational practices, inquire into the conditions of jails and detention centers, and investigate written complaints from citizens. Findings may be included in the Grand Jury’s final report describing the issues and recommendations for improvement or solutions.

If you are civic-minded and want to give back to your community by collaborating with a diverse group of like-minded people, you’re likely to fit right in.

Grand jurors are one-year agents of change in their communities. They come from all walks of life, such as law enforcement, business, social services and local government. They bring with them a broad range of interests, talents and life experiences, but they share a dedication to democratic ideals and a willingness to devote their time and energies to matters of civic importance.

Use this link to our website to see the new 2022-2023 reports, find more information, and to apply online for the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury at:

https://www.nevada.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury