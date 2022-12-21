Celebrate the 12 days of Holiday Cheer as Nevada County Connects offers free fares on all routes from December 17 until the end of the year! It’s our gift to you for the holidays.

Nevada County Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

As a special holiday gift to all our riders, Nevada County Connects will provide “FREE FARES” on ALL ROUTES starting December 17th through December 31st.

Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all.

There will be no service on Saturday December 24th or Monday 26th (Observance of the Christmas Holiday) and on January 2nd (New Year’s Day Observed).

Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide, at www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

Funded through the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP).