Nevada County Transit Services is pleased to announce our efforts to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

All transit services will be free to ride on Friday, March 17th, so hop on the bus and enjoy stress-free travel around the community.

We hope you enjoy this special event and have a safe and fantastic weekend.

Thank you for making Nevada County Connects your way to get to all your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

These free fare days are provided through a Low Carbon Transit Operation Program funding.