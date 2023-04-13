Nevada County Connects’ Tinloy Transit Center in downtown Grass Valley received a colorful transformation to make the transit hub easier to navigate and more accessible. The Nevada County Transit Division aimed to create a simple, color-coded visual representation to help riders identify where to wait and board the bus.

“Tinloy Station riders can now easily match the curb to the bus they are waiting for. By adding color and route numbers, we hope to improve the rider experience, accessibility, and navigation throughout Nevada County Connects transit system,” said Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh.

Nevada County Connects bus service is provided by Nevada County Transit, which launched the bus system’s new route colors, rider guides, and bus stop signs in the Summer of 2022.

Upgrades to Tinloy Transit Center were the first of many planned upgrades to make navigating the local transit system easier for residents. Currently, signs throughout the transit system are being replaced with new, easy-to-read route maps. Next, color-coded, numeric route decals identifying routes will be added to each sign to complete the project.

“Several years ago, this project started as a conversation with Connecting Point,” explained Van Valkenburgh. “The basic idea included painting the columns of the bus shelters and the curb in the route colors as indicated on the route maps and rider guides. We are happy with the results and hope this change makes transit more accessible to those who are visually impaired, have trouble reading signs, or are new to the transit system.”

About Nevada County Connects

Nevada County Connects operates fixed-route bus services to Western Nevada County, including Nevada City, Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Lake Wildwood, Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines, and the regional hub at the Auburn Amtrak station, and is provided by Nevada County Transit Services. Nevada County’s Transit Services began in 1975 and has grown from only two routes serving Grass Valley and Nevada City to now operating six routes throughout Western Nevada County.

To learn more about Nevada County Connects, visit www.nevadacountyconnects.com.