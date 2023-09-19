Nevada County Connects Offers Free Bus Fares to the Draft Horse Classic

Enjoy the Nevada County Fairgrounds Draft Horse Classic with free bus fares! Hop on any Nevada County Connects bus on Thursday, September 21, through Saturday, September 23. Enjoy a stress-free ride to the Fairgrounds or throughout Western Nevada County and help reduce traffic and carbon emissions.

The County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all.

Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide at www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office at 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

Funded through the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP).