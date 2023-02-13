Nevada County Connects is sharing the love this Valentine’s Day, February 14th, with free fares on all routes! Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes, with free fares for all.

Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide at nevadacountyconnects.com.

Riders can also call the Transit Services office at 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

Free fare days are funded by a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.