County of Nevada Transit Services/Nevada County Connects is offering a Summer Youth Bus Pass, for kids ages 6 -17 with proof of age. The Pass provides unlimited rides on all Nevada County Connects fixed routes including Route 5 to Auburn, Route 6 to Penn Valley – Lake Wildwood, and Route 7 serving the South Yuba River and North San Juan.

The Summer Youth Pass sells for just $25.00, a savings of $42.50 over the regular pass pricing, and is good from June 1 – August 31, 2023.

Passes may be purchased at the Nevada County Transit Services office located at 12350 La Barr Meadows Rd., Grass Valley (the Nevada County Operations Center) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM Monday – Friday. Passes may also be purchased at Tinloy Transit Center in downtown Grass Valley on June 5th.

To find bus schedules and routes and learn more about Nevada County Connects, visit www.nevadacountyconnects.com.