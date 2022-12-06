Tina M. Vernon, Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector, would like to remind property owners that the due date for the 1st installment of the 2022-2023 secured tax bill is December 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Payments must be received in this office or show a postmark of December 12, 2022. If mailing close to this date, we highly encourage a hand stamped timely postmark to ensure timely payment. If received after the Dec. 12th date without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty will be added for late payment.

If you own property in Nevada County and have not received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector’s website at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/348/Treasurer-Tax- Collector

Avoid the lines! Payment transactions can be made online or by phone at 1-877-445-5617 up until 11:59 PM on December 12th. Information can be found at https://common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/nevada/tax/search or by simply scanning the QR code on your bill. You must have your assessment number and amount due. Please note there is a 2.38% fee associated with credit/debit card transactions but no charge for electronic check.

Don’t want to come up to the office? A convenient outside drive-up Drop Box is available in the parking lot of the Rood Government Center at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City until 5pm on December 12th. Follow the signs for location.

For in-person payments, the Tax Collector’s office is located on the 2nd floor of the Rood Center at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City. Office hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays. Lines can be long on December12th so plan accordingly.

If mailing your payment, send payment along with your payment stub to P.O. Box 128, Nevada City, CA 95959-0128. Once again, if mailing close to the 12th, it is IMPERATIVE to get a hand stamped timely postmark or you will run the risk of a penalty due to a late postmark.

FOR TRUCKEE RESIDENTS

Do not want to mail or make the trip over the hill? There is a convenient drop-box located at Truckee Town Hall that will be open until 5pm on December 12th. Payments are collected from the box daily but will not be transported to the Nevada City office until December 13th. All payments received in the drop box by the 5 p.m. deadline December 12th, will be posted as timely.

DO YOU HAVE DELINQUENT TAXES?

We are encouraging all taxpayers who have unpaid taxes as of May 31, 2022, to take advantage of the California Mortgage and Property Tax Relief program. For more information, please visit https://www.camortgagerelief.org/ or see below:

California Mortgage Relief Program offering up to $20,000 to cover past-due property taxes to Golden State homeowners who experienced pandemic-related financial hardships

With November marking the deadline for California homeowners to make the first installment payment for taxes owed on assessed property, the California Mortgage Relief Program represents an opportunity for many homeowners to catch up on past-due bills and stay in their homes.

The $1 billion program (CaMortgageRelief.org) is distributing federal funds to help homeowners continue to recover from the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds, which come from the American Rescue Plan’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, can cover missed housing payments, including up to $20,000 for property tax relief and up to $80,000 for past due mortgage payments.

“We are encouraging taxpayers who are struggling with past due taxes to apply for this program. Over the last few months, we have seen this program help over two dozen local taxpayers get caught up on taxes. Of those, we have seen five who have avoided tax auction because of this program,” said Tina Vernon, Nevada County Tax Collector. “The application process is simple, and we are here to help with the process if any issues arise. We still have so many struggling financially from the fallouts of the pandemic, so we were happy to see a program that addresses property taxes.”

For homeowners who pay their property taxes directly to their county, the program offers a grant to cover delinquent property taxes, which is sent directly to the homeowner’s county tax collector and does not need to be repaid. Homeowners may be eligible for the California Mortgage Relief Program if they missed at least one property tax payment before May 31, 2022.

Assistance is also available to homeowners who have reverse mortgages and are behind on payments, and for homeowners who are behind on mortgage payments.

“The pandemic has forced too many California families into housing insecurity, through no fault of their own,” said Tiena Johnson Hall, Executive Director of the California Housing Finance Agency, which is administering the program through the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation. “This program has saved homes that were just days from being auctioned. Thanks to these grants, California families can now breathe a sigh of relief.”

The California Mortgage Relief Program, rolled out to homeowners in the closing months of 2021, continues to help homeowners during a time of heightened economic uncertainty and growing concerns about foreclosures. Recognizing the significance of homeownership as a means for families to establish and pass on wealth to new generations, the program is an important resource for traditionally underserved Californians, including communities of color.

After decades of discrimination, just 41 percent of Black families across the United States own their homes, compared to 68% of white families.

Additionally, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs found Hispanic and Latinx homeowners suffered the most – and longest – from the last decade’s housing crash across California.

Latinx homeowners were 2.3 times more likely to experience foreclosure than white homeowners.

As the state continues to recover from the global coronavirus pandemic, the Little Hoover Commission highlighted outsized concerns for California Latinx homeownership. The recent study showed Latinx homeowners were two times as likely as whites to report being behind in their housing payments.

The CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation (CalHRC) is a special-purpose affiliate of the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA). CalHFA is an independent state agency that assists low to moderate income Californians by acting as the state’s affordable housing lender. Through CalHRC, the agency is able to disburse The American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) on behalf of the State of California given its extensive expertise in the mortgage assistance and homeownership space.