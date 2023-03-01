The Nevada County Library is pleased to announce that this year’s book selection for Nevada County Reads will be Interior Chinatown by award-winning author Charles Yu. Interior Chinatown is the tale of Willis Wu, a man who struggles with being able to see himself as the main character in his own life.

Written in a unique screenplay format, Interior Chinatown is a tale of identity, love, and Asian-American history. In 2020, Interior Chinatown won the National Book Award in the fiction category and has since been nominated for multiple awards from other institutions.

Nevada County Reads events will begin March 1st and will culminate with an in-person Author Talk with Charles Yu at the Miner’s Foundry in Nevada City on May 27th. The event at the Miner’s Foundry will begin at 6pm and feature an opening performance by Grass Valley’s Taiko Drummers.

“Our last two author presentations have been virtual due to the pandemic. We are so excited to be able to safely share an in-person visit with our community for this year’s Nevada County Reads , ” stated senior library staff member Sydney Joyce.

Community members are encouraged to read Interior Chinatown during the Nevada County Reads period and honor copies of the title have been distributed to all Nevada County Libraries. Honor books do not have a due date and do not require a library card to borrow. Digital copies of Interior Chinatown are also available in eBook and eAudiobook format through the Libby App.

Book clubs discussing Interior Chinatown will meet at all libraries throughout spring. Patrons in local high schools can participate in an essay contest that starts on March 6th. Winners of the contest will win an opportunity to meet with Charles Yu privately. Patrons can find more information on library programming related to Interior Chinatown at www.Nevadacountyreads.com

Some library programs may feature a special giveaway of tickets to the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierras play The Great Leap! Be sure to check on the library calendar and with your local library branch to see everything that Nevada County Reads has to offer.

For more information, visit the Nevada County Reads website at www.Nevadacountyreads.com or call (530) 265-7050