Nevada City, Calif. November 7, 2023 – The Nevada County Library now offers weekly scheduled classes for English language learners on Mondays and Fridays. Ongoing classes will be held at the Madelyn Helling Library on Mondays from 5:30 to 7:00pm and at the Grass Valley Library on Fridays from 9:00-10:30am. Registration is not required, and learners are welcome to attend on a drop-in basis. Classes are designed to help English learners at all levels of proficiency strengthen their speaking skills and gain confidence with the language in a comfortable and accessible environment.

“The library is for everyone, and these kinds of programs really expand our reach,” says Adult Literacy Coordinator Joy Marria. English language learning classes are part of the newly expanded English as a Second Language (ESL) services offered by the Library’s Adult Literacy and ESL program. Along with these group classes the Adult Literacy program offers private, one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading, writing and math skills.

In addition to these in-person classes, the Nevada County Library provides access to Pronunciator, an online language-learning resource free to anyone with a library card. Pronunciator offers personalized courses in over 80 languages including English, Spanish and American Sign Language. Visit the Library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/library for access to this fun and valuable online resource.

Interested English language learners in Eastern Nevada County can find ongoing English conversation groups and one-on-one tutoring at the Truckee Library. For more information about the Adult Literacy and ESL program at Nevada County Library visit nevadacountyca.gov/AdultLiteracy or call 530-265-7050.

English language learners in Western Nevada County are encouraged to join either or both English language classes at the Madelyn Helling Library on Mondays from 5:30 to 7:00pm and at the Grass Valley Library on Fridays from 9:00-10:30am. For a complete list of programs and services at Nevada County Library visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or call 530-265-7050.