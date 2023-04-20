Nevada County Library hosts a paranormal after-hours event you don’t want to miss! Local ghostbusters are invited to the historic Grass Valley Library on Wednesday, April 26th for a 7pm screening of the docudrama Phantoms of the Holbrooke.

Phantoms of the Holbrooke explores the eerie secrets of Grass Valley’s favorite haunted hotel through dramatizations of encounters with the spirit realm, ranging from the polite and gentle to the hair-raising. Established shortly after the Golden Gate Saloon opened in 1852, the Holbrooke has a long and winding history, including two fires and several famous (and infamous) visitors. Some of the tales recounted in the film, while not graphic, contain subjects that audiences may find disturbing.

After the screening, local legend Mark Lyon will take the stage. Lyon, the film’s writer, narrator, and co-producer, has a reputation of bringing stories to life. He has toured several one-man plays, performed alongside notable actors, presented at Ireland’s prestigious Listowel Writers Week Festival, written books including San Francisco Ghosts, and created the popular Haunted Nevada City and Haunted Grass Valley walking tours. Fans of the supernatural can also check out Lyon’s monthly podcast The Other Realm for more true tales. The Grass Valley Library is excited to have such a spooktacular guide to the area’s ghostly past.

Join library staff for this special after-hours event on Wednesday, April 26th at 7 pm. This is a free event and no registration is required. For more information on this and other events at the library, visit the online calendar or call (530) 273-4117.

Ready to investigate paranormal activity? Check out the ghost hunting kit from Nevada County Library’s Recreation Collection. Visit the library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 273-4117 to place a hold today.