Nevada County Library will launch its new Zine Collection with a free punk show at the Madelyn Helling Library on September 8th at 6:30 p.m. Touring femme punk band from Portland, OR, Noxxema and Nevada County locals, Slutzville will each play a loud, noisy set of punk rock tunes inside the library beginning at 7 p.m.

The highlight of this event is the release of the Nevada County Library Zine Collection. Zines, a cornerstone of DIY culture, are self-published, non-commercial publications that embody personal expression and alternative viewpoints. The Nevada County Library Zine Collection will curate a diverse array of zines, offering a platform for voices often underrepresented in mainstream media. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to borrow up to three zines from the collection, which includes zines on a myriad of topics from bicycling to horticulture to DIY ethos. For more information about Nevada County Library’s Zine Collection, visit the library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/library.

“Hosting live music, and punk shows no less, is a great example of how libraries are redefining our services and spaces to become more of a community hub,” says Margaret Gilmore, branch manager at Madelyn Helling Library. “And with the zine collection, we look forward to encouraging self-expression and storytelling through this alternative, creative format.”

Nevada County Library plans to host zine-making workshops and will set up a zine-making station in conjunction with the community-driven zine collection. The Library encourages you to donate zines to this collection if you are a zine maker or a zine enthusiast! Drop off zines at any Nevada County Library location for them to be added to the collection in Nevada City.

Join Nevada County Library and local punk enthusiasts for this after hours event at the Madelyn Helling Library located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City on Friday, September 8th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7:00 p.m. This venue is accessible, and it is an all-ages show. However, content of the Zine Collection and the lyrical content of this music may not be appropriate for audiences under the age of 13. For a complete list of programs and services at Nevada County Library visit https://nevadacountyca.gov/library or call 530-265-7050.