GRASS VALLEY, Calif. – The Master Gardeners of Nevada County celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday and it was quite the party. After a short ribbon cutting ceremony as new members of the Chamber of Commerce, garden tours, plant sales, workshops, catching up with members, friends and family were on the agenda. Visitors discovered not only the demonstration garden but also the wealth of knowledge the Master Gardeners are happy to share with novice gardeners and seasoned pros alike.

Their 1.5-acre demonstration garden, located on the grounds of the Nevada Irrigation District in Grass Valley, 1036 West Main Street, features Foothill Mediterranean Garden, Cottage Garden, Rock Garden, Raised Bed Gardens, Hoop House, Orchard, Oak Habitat and Native Plant Meadow, Evergreen Edge and a Compost area (more on compost later.)

Photos YubaNet

Food trucks provided even more sustenance to wander through the various sections of the demonstration garden and to check out more garden-related vendors and organizations.

Free workshops and knowledge-sharing

The Master Gardeners welcome the public to attend their free workshops, the next one being “Composting is a gardener’s best friend” on Saturday, September 30 from 10 am to noon at the demonstration garden.